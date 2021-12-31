Telangana HC pats Hyderabad cops for quick response on New Year curbs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Hyderabad police to implement the guidelines that they had issued for ringing in the New Year on December 31. The court appreciated the police for acting promptly and formulating elaborate set of guidelines and suggestions for the revellers.

The court made the comments after the State government informed it that the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police had issued a circular with guidelines to all hotels of three-star and above rating, clubs and pubs, which would be in force from December 31 night till 1 am on January 1.

When the government pleader (Home) Srikanth Reddy placed the circular before Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, the latter appreciated the prompt response and adjourned the batch of cases filed on pubs and clubs to January 6. A batch of three writ petitions were filed by Jubilee Hills Residents Clean and Green Association and two others. The bench opined that this is for the first time the Hyderabad police have responded quickly.