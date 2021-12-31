Hyderabad-Pondicherry flights to resume in January

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has agreed to extend support to Spice Jet to resume flight services on the Hyderabad-Puducherry-Hyderabad sector in January. The decision which was taken after Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, through a series of letters and telephonic conversations, requested Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to restore the direct flight services between Hyderabad and Puducherry.

The Centre agreed to extend the support under the “Viability Gap Funding” for Spice Jet to resume the services. The Governor also suggested that the Telangana Tourism Department should organise spiritual tours connecting Karaikkal, nearby famous Velankanni Church, Nagore Durgah, Tirunallar Saneeswar temple and also cover the famous tourism spot Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu besides promoting Telangana’s tourist attractions.