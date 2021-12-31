STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No buildings on grabbed Osmania University land: Telangana HC

About 3,300 sq yds of prime land in OU has allegedly been converted into plots and sold by Tulsi Cooperative Housing Society.

Published: 31st December 2021 09:12 AM

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government and Revenue authorities against allowing constructions on nine plots within Osmania University (OU) sold by Tulsi Cooperative House Building Society. The court was hearing a PIL filed by OU research scholar Poladi Ramana Rao. 

The petitioner pointed out the inaction on the part of authorities in protecting the OU land during the lockdown. After the intervention of the High Court, OU authorities filed a police complaint, leading to a probe by Amberpet police. After this, a conclusion was drawn that the OU land has been encroached upon. About 3,300 sq yds of prime land in OU has allegedly been converted into plots and sold by Tulsi Cooperative Housing Society. 

