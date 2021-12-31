STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSRTC set to run special buses on Dec 31st night

Services will run from 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm (Dec 31) in the up journey and from 12.30 am to 3 am in the down journey. It is charging a flat rate of Rs 100 per person in one way on identified routes.

TSRTC bus

TSRTC bus (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping in view the New Year celebrations and commutation requirements, the TSRTC plans to run more Metro Express services for the convenience of party-goers, youth and families. 

These services will run from 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm (Dec 31) in the up journey and from 12.30 am to 3 am (Jan 1) in the down journey. It is charging a flat rate of Rs 100 per person in one way on identified routes.

“As they are expected to visit hotels, restaurants, pubs, events, parties, resorts in the city and outskirts, these extra bus services are pressed into service to facilitate people participating in New Year celebration,” informed VC Sajjanar, TSRTC MD. 

TSRTC is also offering 18-seater AC buses on special hire basis from different destinations within GHMC limits with a package fare of Rs 4,000, for the party-going public.

