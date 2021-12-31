Telangana HC directs government to implement Union guidelines on New Year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Friday directed the state government to implement the guidelines issued by the Central Government (SOPs) from time to time in order to control the Covid-19 new variant, and increase the tests and Bed capacity.

The Division Bench further directed that the state government file maintain compliance report on or before January 3, 2022. The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji heard the batch petitions related to Covid-19.

The petitioners' counsels informed the court that the state government, instead of complying with the orders passed by the court, had issued a GO thereby allowing bars, pubs and wines to stay open into midnight on 31st December and 1.01.2022. Counsels urged the Bench to quash the GO and circular issued by the Chief Secretary and direct the state government to prohibit the celebrations with regards to New Year Eve.