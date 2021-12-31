Telangana headmaster dies with heart attack after transfer to faraway district

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A schoolteacher, B Jaitram, 54, who was depressed over his transfer to Mulugu district died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. Jaitram hailed from Chinnamupparam village of Nellikudur mandal in Mahabubabad district, where he was earlier posted.

Jaitram was promoted as a Secondary Grade Teacher in 2015 and was made a Headmaster in his native district. Recently, as per the GO 317, the state began a zonal system in terms of allocation of government employees.

Jaitram’s family alleged that he was a senior teacher and ought to have been posted either in his native district or a nearby one as per GO 317 guidelines. However, the rules weren’t followed, they say.

The thought of travelling to Mulugu, which is about 90 km away, on a daily basis weighed heavily upon Jaitram. Though he brought it up with the district officials, they ignored his appeals, said his family.

Jaitram reported to Mulugu and returned to his village, Nellikudur, on Thursday. His wife works as an Anganwadi teacher in the mandal. On Thursday, Jaitram was reportedly sharing his anxiety with his wife when he suddenly had a heart attack and succumbed.