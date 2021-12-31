STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana headmaster dies with heart attack after transfer to faraway district

The family of the deceased alleged that he was a senior teacher and should have been posted either in his native district or a nearby one as per GO 317. However, the rules weren’t followed, they say.

Published: 31st December 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A schoolteacher, B Jaitram, 54, who was depressed over his transfer to Mulugu district died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. Jaitram hailed from Chinnamupparam village of Nellikudur mandal in Mahabubabad district, where he was earlier posted.

Jaitram was promoted as a Secondary Grade Teacher in 2015 and was made a Headmaster in his native district. Recently, as per the GO 317, the state began a zonal system in terms of allocation of government employees. 

Jaitram’s family alleged that he was a senior teacher and ought to have been posted either in his native district or a nearby one as per GO 317 guidelines. However, the rules weren’t followed, they say. 

The thought of travelling to Mulugu, which is about 90 km away, on a daily basis weighed heavily upon Jaitram. Though he brought it up with the district officials, they ignored his appeals, said his family.

Jaitram reported to Mulugu and returned to his village, Nellikudur, on Thursday. His wife works as an Anganwadi teacher in the mandal. On Thursday, Jaitram was reportedly sharing his anxiety with his wife when he suddenly had a heart attack and succumbed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana GO 317 Telangana teachers transfers Telangana Zonal System Telangana teacher death
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp