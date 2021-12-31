STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao lays foundation stone for Rs 82 crore IT hub in Nalgonda

Out of 14 companies which have assured setting up their offices at the IT hub, heads of eight companies based in the US have assured creating 1500 jobs once the hub becomes operational

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the construction of an IT hub on a three-acre piece of land at a cost of Rs 82 crore in Nalgonda district headquarters on Friday.

Out of 14 companies which have assured setting up their offices at the IT hub, heads of eight companies based in the US have assured creating 1500 jobs once the hub becomes operational.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao has said that in addition to IT companies, a skill development centre of TASK and a regional centre of T-Hub would also be started in the IT hub.

He has echoed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's assurance during his recent visit there that the fate of Nalgonda would change within a year or so.

He has announced setting up of 5 basti dawakhanas in Nalgonda town, 2 crematoria and other works to create infrastructure in the town.

In addition to Rs 30 crore already released for development of Nalgonda town, he has assured releasing an additional Rs 70 crore.

During his visit, he has also inaugurated an SC/ST hostel and integrated veg and meat market in the town.

