Violate protocol and face action, warns Telangana DGP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy has warned of strict action against those who violate Covid protocols during the New Year celebrations. Instructions have already been given to police units across the state, to be stern against violators. He also said all kinds of rallies, public meetings are prohibited in Telangana till January 2, 2022.

The state government’s directions for Covid control are being implemented and awareness is being created among the public to wear masks and maintain physical distance. Any person found without a mask in public places would be fined Rs 1,000, the DGP said.

Other events, which have already obtained permission should follow Covid guidelines, failing which they will be liable for action as per the law, Mahender Reddy said.

Traffic curbs in Hyderabad: All flyovers to be closed

As part of the curbs for New Year’s eve, vehicular traffic will not be allowed on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg and Upper Tank Bund from 10 pm of Dec 31 till 2 am of Jan 1. Also, all flyovers except the Begumpet flyover will be closed. Vehicular traffic from VV statue towards PVNR Marg and NTR Marg will be diverted at VV Statue. The Cyberabad police have advised airport-bound commuters to note that vehicular movement would be affected since 7 flyovers in the Commissionerate limits will be closed

Congress flays special permissions

The state government’s decision to allow pubs and hotels on New Year’s eve drew flak from Congress leaders. TPCC PAC convenor Mohammed Ali Shabbir termed the KCR’s decision as ‘insane’ and ‘inhuman’. “Between safety of people from Covid-19 and revenues, TRS govt picked the latter by permitting liquor shops and bars to remain open till late midnight on New Year. Is it not insane & inhuman on the part of CM?” he tweeted.

Curbs on ORR for passenger vehicles

The ORR will be kept closed for light motor vehicles and passenger vehicles while medium and heavy goods vehicles will be allowed from December 31, 10 pm to January 1, 5 am. Light motor vehicles heading towards RGIA will be allowed on the ORR only after producing travel tickets. Flyovers and underpasses that will be restricted for movement are Kamineni, LB Nagar, Sagar Ring Road flyover, LB Nagar underpass.