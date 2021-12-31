Worst case: 3,000 hospitalisations per day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What is the worst of Omicron that Telangana could witness?

As per the predictions of the Health Department, the State could be seeing 3,000 hospitalisations every single day during the third wave. The figure was arrived at by Health Director Dr G Srinivasa Rao when asked what was the worst scenario they were preparing for.

The health chief explained, “In Delta waves, we saw nearly 10,000 cases per day in the peak. During Omicron it is likely to be two-three times more, which means 30,000 cases per day. Of this, only 1 per cent will be hospitalised which implies 3,000 per day and 30,000 per 10 days.”

How much will third wave test our healthcare infra?

Dr. Srinavasa Rao stated that with 60,000 oxygen-supported beds spread across all districts, Telangana is unlikely to face any problems.

An analysis of the media bulletin shows that there are 54,229 beds and only 11,432 of these are ICU beds and 21,268 are oxygen beds. Assuming hospitalisation will be required only by 1 per cent of the public and they are likely to be ICU cases, bed shortfall could again be a reality.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao further reiterated that the State had its own oxygen generation of around 327 metric tonnes per day along with 76 PSA oxygen plants.

However, during the peak of the Delta wave, the State needed up to 400-500 MT of oxygen supply each day, raising fears of high demand and acute short supply in a short span of time.