A2 continues to terrorise A’bad villagers

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/ KHAMMAM: Though it has been several months since a tiger, named A2, started terrorising the people of Adilabad, the officials have not been able to nab it yet. Meanwhile, after a few locals spotted A2 in Dahegoan forest area, where the big cat had killed a 22-year-old tribal man in November, 2020, they are now in the grip of fear and are scared to even step out of their houses, let alone go to their fields.

Though the officials have been constantly monitoring the movement of the big cat, for which they have deployed 150 forest staffers, A2 is still on the prowl, posing a threat to the lives of about 30 villages situated along borders of Kagaznagar forest area.

Meanwhile, a farmer of Madaram village in Khammam district spotted tiger hair on the fencing wire surrounding his farmland, on Sunday. He immediately informed the forest officials who reached the spot and collected samples.