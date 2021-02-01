Education Min urges all institutions to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, on Sunday, toured Kollapoor Assembly constituency and took part in various developmental programmes. She also inaugurated several newly constructed school buildings, a new postgraduate college building, constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, a degree college building, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore, a KGBV building, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.7 crore at Pentalavelli, and an MRC Building, constructed at a cost of Rs 31 lakh.Later in the day, the Minister visited Chintapalli Primary School which has become an ideal educational institute in the State.

Pointing out that all schools are ready to reopen for students of Class 9 and above, the Minister urged all educational institutions to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols. She also mentioned that the respective District Collectors have been entrusted with the task to monitor the situation.The Minister also urged government schoolteachers to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity. She also urged all sarpanches concerned to monitor the schools in their respective limits.