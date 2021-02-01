Jagadish hails KCR for creating jobs

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said in the last six years, 1.35 lakh jobs had been created in Telangana. He said 32,500 people were employed in the energy sector. As part of preparation for the MLC poll, a preparatory meeting was held here on Sunday. Attending the meeting, Jagadish lauded the CM for simultaneously regularising 23,500 employees working in the energy sector. He also recalled that another 9,000 jobs had been created in the sector through the PSC. He said the CM had a clear understanding on all issues and realised that problem solving was an ongoing process.