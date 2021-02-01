Kavitha calls on D Raja, wishes quick recovery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday visited CPI general secretary D Raja at a private hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.Raja, who was in the city to attend his party’s national council meeting, was hospitalised after he fell sick on Saturday.Kavitha also enquired about Raja’s health with the doctors treating him at hospital. CPI secretary K Narayana and CPI State general secretary Chada Venkat Reddy were present.

“During Kavitha’s stint as an MP, communist leader Raja was also a Rajya Sabha member and the two still share good relations,” said a senior CPI leader.Meanwhile, CPI sources said that Raja had recovered from his illness and would attend to the regular work from Monday, when he was scheduled to address a press conference.