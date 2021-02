MIM appoints eight observers for WB polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AIMIM on Sunday picked eight of its senior politicians from Hyderabad and Bihar as ‘observers’ for West Bengal Assembly elections. Nampally MLA Jaffer Hussain Mehraj and party MLC Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi have been appointed as observers for Kolkata and South Bengal.

For North and South Dinajpur, Coochbehar and Alipurduar, Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, and Adil Hussain from Bihar have been appointed as observers. For Malda, Bihar’s Syed Ruknuddin Ahmmed and Anzar Nayeemi have been named as observers. AIMIM general secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri issued an authorisation letter in the name of party president Asaduddin Owaisi for this.