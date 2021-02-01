STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PRC issue shows State has gone bankrupt: BJP

A number leaders, including MLC N Ramachander Rao, NVSS Prabhakar, and others participated in the meeting.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slamming the State government over the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) issue, BJP vice-president DK Aruna on Sunday said that it is evident from these recommendations that the State has gone bankrupt.  

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for graduate MLC election, she said that 7.5 per cent fitment won’t be recommended in any rich State. “As BJP is giving TRS a shock (in elections), the ruling party has started talking about recruitment and PRC. The TRS party is trying to win the election by creating a delusion of filling thousands of vacancies,” she said.

Refereing to the MLC polls, she said: “It is uncertain whether the TRS would field a candidate for the MLC elections. But our party is confident. The BJP will win all the upcoming elections.”

Former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has turned the State government into “Kalvakuntla Sarkar”. “It is now up to the people to teach a lesson to the corrupt and arrogant Chief Minister,” he said. A number leaders, including MLC N Ramachander Rao, NVSS Prabhakar, and others participated in the meeting.

