Rs 2,400 crore loans given under Stree Nidhi in Telangana

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Sunday that the State government had decided to implement a scheme wherein women can avail loans which they can repay in instalments. The scheme is called Stree Nidhi Suraksha. Rao explained that eligible members were required to pay a one-time premium of Rs 690 for three years to avail the scheme. Beneficiaries are also covered by life insurance worth Rs 1 lakh.

While speaking to beneficiaries of the scheme at Thorrur and Peddavangara mandals on Sunday, he said the government was committed to the development of women. In the year 2020-21, the State government provided loans worth Rs 2,400 crore under Stree Nidhi Suraksha. So far, Rs 1,140 crore has been given to 2.74 lakh members in the State. The authorities have been directed to pay the remaining amount by March 31, 2021.

On Sunday, the Minister oversaw the handover of loans totalling Rs 19.90 crore to 1,500 members in the Mahabubabad district. Of this, about Rs 14 crore was given for the purchase of dairy cattle and Rs 75 lakh for electric vehicles, and Rs 27 crore for other jobs. He said the State government was considering giving more loans. Beneficiaries can purchase better breed of dairy cattle for higher milk yield. In addition, we have increased the loan amount from Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000, Rao said.