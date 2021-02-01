STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools, colleges finally open doors for students

Physical attendance not must for students; teachers to attend schools every day; Inter teachers to work in 2 shifts.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After remaining shut for over 10 months, educational institutions in Telangana will reopen for conventional classes on Monday. Following the direction from the State government, all government, aided, and private high schools (Classes IX and X), junior colleges, and higher education institutions will have conventional classes amid enforcement of strict Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The decision to open schools was taken after the Coronavirus curve began flattening in the State. 

Officials of the Directorate of School Education (DSE) made it clear that physical attendance is not compulsory and students will attend schools only with the consent of parents. However, higher education institutions will run in Hybrid Mode (partially online and partially offline) by ensuring social distancing. 

The official Covid-19 guidelines have been shared with schools and would be followed effectively as proposed by District Level Education Monitoring Committee (DLEMC) chaired by District Collector in each of the 33 districts in the State. DSE officials said that they had made sure that all schools and colleges were tidy and sanitised before January 20. Each school will ensure proper, timely sanitisation, and social distancing. The DSE has already announced the date for commencing the examinations for Class X from May 17 to 26. 

School teachers, who are currently working on alternate days, shall attend the schools every day after the schools reopen. Intermediate teachers will have to work in two shifts and those as junior colleges with more than 300 students will have two shifts to ensure social distancing. This will be the first time that the State government allowed the opening of schools since March 19, 2020, when educational institutions were shutdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, even before the first lockdown was imposed. 

On Sunday, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Labour Minister C Malla Reddy visited welfare hostels. The ministers inspected the sanitation in kitchens and dining halls, and gave proper instructions to authorities concerned regarding sanitation and other arrangements in schools and BC hostels where over 30,000 students live. 

