Three, including minor, rescued from brothel

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a joint operation, the Sircilla police and District Child Protection unit officials raided a brothel at Vidyanagar colony in the town, late on Saturday night, busted a sex racket and rescued three victims, including a minor girl, who were forced intro prostitution.

The raid was conducted based on a plaint filed by a woman. Under ‘Operation Smile’, they raided the brothel, rescued the victims and nabbed two persons named Mamsani Suresh and Kamsani Manjula, who were running the brothel. According to sources, one of the victim belongs to Siddipet and two others, including the minor, belongs to Sircilla.