Vinod writes to Gadkari, seeks flyover for W’gal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, on Sunday, wrote a letter to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, requesting him to redesign the pathway leading to Warangal city from Hyderabad. He also urged the Minister to build a flyover to enhance the prestige of the fast-growing Greater Warangal city.

He said Warangal was selected for the Smart City Scheme of the Central government and the Centre must look after the city, which has a population of 10 lakh, so that people do not face any difficulty in terms of transportation.

He said the overpass built at Karunapuram on National Highway 163 was 7.5 metres on both sides, but the carriageway was only 6.0 metres. He said the carriageway should be at least 7.0 metres. There are dangerous turns in front of the place, which is a connecting link to Warangal city, and it needs to be rectified, he added.