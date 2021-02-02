A Budget for the middle-class: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Union Budget, 2021, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reflected the people’s aspirations and would improve the living standards of the middle-class. “This historic Budget embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas” slogan he said. Sanjay even said that the budgetary allocations for Telangana were more than expected.

In a statement, the BJP leader said that the Centre would bestow gas cylinders to an additional one crore population under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.The Union Budget would rejuvenate the economy which had been hit by the Covid crisis, Sanjay claimed.

“It is great that India is moving forward at a time when the world economy is still reeling under the Covid crisis. The government could bring the country’s economy back on track when even developed countries were struggling,” he said.

He further lauded Sitharaman for balancing development and welfare. Her Budget, which promoted investment in infrastructure, would ensure long-term development in all sectors, he said.“Controlling the fiscal deficit to 6.5% of GDP will surely improve the economy.

The six pillars of the Budget will accelerate the Indian economy. An allocation of `27.17 lakh crore for the Atma Nirbhar Bharat will spur growth in the medical, education and employment sectors,” Sanjay enthused. The fact that stock markets registered massive profits was a testament to a great Budget, the Karimnagar MP said.