All guns blazing: TRS cadre attacks BJP office in Warangal

WARANGAL: Tension prevailed across erstwhile Warangal district after TRS workers set fire to the BJP’s party office board in Parkal early on Monday. The ruling party had called for a bandh on Monday in protest against the attack on Parkal MLA (TRS) Challa Dharma Reddy’s house at Hanamkonda by BJP workers on Sunday.

TRS workers also held a bike rally in Parkal constituency. They forced all business establishments to down their shutters and blocked traffic on NH-353. They raised slogans against the BJP and burnt an effigy of the saffron party.Speaking to Express, Parkal SI K Srikanth said that four persons have been taken into custody and cases registered against them. These men tried to force their way into the BJP’s party office after burning the effigy, said Srikanth. A heavy police force has been deployed across Warangal, especially in front of the houses of elected TRS representatives.

The friction between the TRS and BJP workers has increased following remarks by TRS MLA Dharma Reddy on the Ayodhya temple. The legislator had expressed doubts over the accountability of funds being collected for the Ram mandir and accused the BJP of dragging Lord Ram into politics which he labelled as an act of desecration. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Raja Singh was stopped at Ghatkesar by the police as he set out from Hyderabad to reach Warangal. Former MP Jithender Reddy was stopped at Alair.

