CPI leader D Raja sees ‘communal’ BJP, RSS as grave threat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Communist Part of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja launched a tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government and its policies on Monday. Raja was addressing a press conference here on the resolutions adopted at the CPI national council, where the party decided to extend its support to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

The former Rajya Sabha MP said that ever since the BJP came into power, it has been brazenly violating the fundamentals of the Constitution. Raja said that the BJP-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) combine had been pursuing its “divisive, sectarian, communal, and fascist agenda”.

He said that BJP was not only posing a grave threat to the Indian State but was also trying its best to change its very character.

Slamming the Centre, Raja said that if anyone questions the government and its policies, be it intellectuals, activists, students, academicians, they were dubbed as “anti-national and terrorist”, and were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“I take the name of Varavara Rao who is from Hyderabad. He is a well-known poet. Everyone knows about his health condition. Why is being kept in prison?” asked Raja.