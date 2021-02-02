Health sector divided on budget allocations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Budget drew praise as well as criticism from the health sector. Bharat Biotech CMD Dr Krishna Ella lauded the Centre’s allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccinations, while the firm’s JMD Dr Suchitra Ella said that it was encouraging to see the Budget mentioning the setting up of nine Bio Safety Labs.

Meanwhile, president of Apollo Group-Hospitals, Dr K Hari Prasad, pointed out that the Budget was silent on certain critical aspects. He said, “Raising the health insurance premium amount for tax exemption would have been a great initiative to increase the number of people covered by it.” He added, “The private health sector has shared the responsibility of fighting Covid with the government.

Many private providers, particularly the single-doctor clinics, nursing homes and smaller hospitals are struggling to survive, and deserved some relief in the Budget.” Chairman of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Satish Reddy was all praise for the allocation of Rs 2.23 lakh crore for healthcare.