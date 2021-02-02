STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR proposes proj oustees be given dairies, food units

Maud Minister K T Rama Rao proposed setting up of mini milk dairies and food processing units for those who lost their land to irrigation projects here on Monday.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao performing puja at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Maud Minister K T Rama Rao proposed setting up of mini milk dairies and food processing units for those who lost their land to irrigation projects here on Monday. He made the announcement while participating in programmes at Rythu Vedikas at Konaraopet and Vemulawada mandals. BJP workers tried to disrupt KTR’s programme at Konaraopet as they objected to the absence of State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar at the events. TRS activists retaliated and tried to attack BJP activists, but the latter were taken into custody by the police. Soon after this incident, the police detained some BJP and Congress activists in Vemulawada town as a precaution.

TRS activists also raised slogans in support of KTR’s candidature for the CM post.Rama Rao said such units would be helpful for people such as Mid Manair oustees. A pilot project will be undertaken in Konaraopet. He said the proposals would be brought to the notice of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.  

Later, Rama Rao inaugurated Chandurthi Rythu Vedika.  Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a newly constructed ZP high school building which was constructed in coordination with `3 crore CSR funds from various corporate companies in Sircilla town. He also visited Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada and reviewed  Shivaratri Jatara.

