Papi Reddy case: Telangana High Court issues notices to Centre, State

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State and Central governments, and others concerned to file counter affidavit in a petition filed against continuation of T Papi Reddy as Chairman of Telangana State Council for Higher Education in violation Section 5(1) of the Andhra Pradesh Council for Higher Education Act, 1988, as adopted by the State council.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was dealing with a petition filed by Dr K Vijay Kumar, post doctoral fellow in Osmania University, with a plea to restrain Papi Reddy from functioning as Chairman of TSCHE.

Senior counsel S Satyam Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that Papi Reddy was not entitled to continue as TSCHE Chairman as he had attained the age of 65 years. After hearing the case, the judge posted the matter to February 15 for hearing.