Poll-bound states got bigger slices of pie: Telangana Congress

Uttam accused the Central government of misusing the public exchequer for the upcoming elections in five States.

Published: 02nd February 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks to the media in New Delhi on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday denounced the Union Budget for 2021-22, stating that it did not allocate even a single rupee for Telangana. He then asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao what he had achieved by “supporting” the BJP government at the Centre. 

Speaking to the media in Delhi after the presentation of the Budget, Uttam accused the Central government of misusing the public exchequer for the upcoming elections in five States. “Allocations were higher in election-bound States like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Other States were totally neglected,” he alleged. 

He further said, “All four BJP MPs from Telangana, including State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, should be ashamed for failing Telangana. They should now stop making tall claims.” 

“KCR has been in favour of all the policies and decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the start. In fact, he is more supportive of the PM’s moves than the Chief Ministers of BJP-governed States. However, Telangana did not gain anything from any of the Budgets presented by the BJP,” he said. 

