Whether in power or not, will support ryots: Eatala

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, in an emotional speech on Monday, said that in last 20 years, people have helped him come to power six times.

Published: 02nd February 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Health Minister Eatala Rajender, in an emotional speech on Monday, said that in  last 20 years, people have helped him come to power six times. He said he never tried to influence voters and yet people voted for him. He thanked the people of  constituency for their constant support and sought their blessings.

Eatala, along with ZP Chairperson K Vijaya, inaugurated a Rythu Vedika at Challur village in Veenavanka mandal on Monday. The Minister dedicated the Rythu Vedika to the farmers. He said, “I will never go against the will of people as people have always been very kind to me.” 

Talking about paddy procurement centres, he said centres should be continued, and added that he supported the farmers’ movement. Eatala assured the farmers that he would apprise Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao about their concerns about Rythu Bandhu subsidy going to even those who did not deserve it.

The farmers and jawans have always sacrificed their lives for the country, and if the farmer is seen suffering it is not a good sign for country, he said and asserted that whether he was in power or out of it, he would continue to stand by farmers. The Minister said CM KCR had been spending on irrigation facilities so that every acre would get water. “TRS government has broken all old rules to ensure that each and every farmer gets enough water for irrigation. The government has been working for the welfare of farmers,” he added.

He expressed happiness as the groundwater table has increased in the district. In the coming days Manair stream would provide water throughout the year, he said and added that five check dams would be constructed on Manair stream.

Comments

