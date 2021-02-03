STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders blame TRS for demolition of Gandhi statue

Speaking on the occasion, V Hanumantha Rao said it was unfortunate that the statue of Mahatma, which was installed 30 years ago, was demolished as it did not carry the names of any local leaders. 

Statue of Mahatma Gandhi which  was demolished at TV Tower Colony  in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Former TPCC president V Hanumantha Rao and Warangal District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajender Reddy, alleged that a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was demolished at TV Tower Colony in Hanamkonda by the TRS leaders. They staged a protest at the site where the statue was demolished and demanded that the statue be restored at the same place.

He said that it was very painful to see that the statue of Mahatma, who led the country’s freedom struggle, and, was revered across the world, had been desecrated. According to TRS leaders, residents of the colony decided to remove the statue, he said, and questioned whether they had obtained the permission of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation for the same. GWMC officials have not visited the spot till now and are yet to comment on the issue.

The Congress leader alleged that it was clear that the ruling party leaders were aware of the “nefarious” plan. He said the Congress party would continue its protest, till justice was done to the statue of Mahatma and given the respect it deserved.

