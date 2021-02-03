Eatala at it again, says he’ll stand up to KCR for farmers

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a politically loaded statement, Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday said he can stand up to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and explain to him where he is going wrong in the policies he has adopted for farmers and where he is on the right track.

Addressing farmers at the inauguration of a Rythu Vedika at Vavilala village in Karimnagar district, he said: “My association with the Chief Minister is 20 years old. I have the authority to explain to him where he is going wrong since what I want is that the farmers should get a fair deal.”

This comes just a day after Rajender made a comment which had triggered a hot debate in political circles. On Monday, he found fault with the State government’s Rythu Bandhu policy as it was also benefiting the undeserving. He had said several farmers had brought this to his notice and that he would apprise the Chief Minister for course correction.

He praised Rao saying that the latter is committed to the welfare of farmers and has been taking steps to ensure that the agricultural sector flourishes. “He wants Telangana to be the No. 1 State in the country when it comes to the agricultural sector,” he said.

If agriculture is resurrecting smiles on the faces of farmers, it is because of the Chief Minister, who, for hundreds of hours, dwelt on the subject and held countless number of reviews with officials. His hardwork is now paying off, Rajender said.

Referring to his election to the Assembly from Huzurabad, he said it was because of the people’s blessings. “As far as I am concerned, money did not play any role. It was your blessings all the way,” he said.

Inaugurating another Rythu Vedika at Illandakunta, the Minister said he was happy that the contribution of rice to the FCI from Telangana was quite high compared to other States. Rice production has gone up as farmers are now spending less on inputs and focusing more on using technology.