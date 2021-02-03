STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Employees’ pay hike unlikely to cross 10 per cent in Telangana

As Telangana struggles to meet expenses on interest payments & welfare schemes, staffers may not get generous hike

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, finance, money

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Can Telangana, which is spending less than five per cent of its budget on health, afford to give its employees a lucrative pay hike?

The first Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommended 7.5 per cent fitment to its employees. The State government already has huge financial commitments towards interest payments, which are going to increase abnormally in the coming years.

This includes its expenses on subsidies and welfare schemes. These, coupled with a fatter salary bill, would gobble up more than 90 per cent of funds allocated under the revenue expenditure.

As a result, the State government at the most may give a 10 per cent pay rise to its employees. The revenue expenditure as per the budget estimates of 2020-21 is Rs 1,38,669.8 crore.

Out of this, the State government has spent only Rs 87,757.07 crore upto December, 2020. As per the Budget estimates, the expenditure on salaries/wages is Rs 24,896.32 and on pensions is Rs 10,065.62 crore in 2020-21.

 If the government implements the PRC recommendations, the total financial burden on the exchequer per year is Rs 2,252 crore, which includes Rs 1,577 crore for pay and allowances and Rs 675 crore for pensions. 

What the PRC report says 

“The outstanding debt as a percentage of Gross State Domestic Product in Telangana has slowly grown from 16.03 per cent in the year 2014-15 and likely to reach 21.39 per cent in 2019-20. The repayment schedule is likely to start from 2020-2021 on projects like Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha, and its associated works. The outstanding debt is likely to increase in the coming years putting a strain on revenues. Therefore, the government will have to review the overall situation and provide a budget to various sectors including that required for salaries and pensions. This is a substantial portion of the revenue expenditure at the State-level. The situation is likely to put a serious constraint on the growth of the expenditure in the coming five years,” the PRC report stated.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
salary hike Telangana
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp