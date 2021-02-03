Locals in Telangana's Rajanna-Sircilla district on the edge over leopard attacks

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: With Rajanna-Sircilla district having become a haven for leopards, the cats are now frequently visiting villages, spreading fear among people.

Residents of villages beside forest areas are especially scared. On Monday night, a leopard killed a calf at Veldipur village in Ellantakunta mandal. The owner of the calf had tethered it in his field, and on Monday night, the leopard attacked and killed the calf.

This is the second incident in the district in the past three days. Two days ago, a leopard killed a calf at Vallampatla in the same mandal. Forest officials have alerted villagers and installed cameras to observe movement of the leopard.

In yet another instance of a leopard coming close to human habitation in the district, a few days ago, the cat had accidently fallen into an agricultural well at Mallapur village. In the light of these incidents, many residents are not leaving their homes after 6 pm.

Big cat on prowl in Kothagudem

Khammam: The movements of a leopard have been recorded by cameras in the Chandrugonda forest range in Kothagudem. Officials have cautioned the public not to venture into the forests alone.