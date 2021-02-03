Man gets 7-year RI for sexual assault of teen in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A carpenter accused of sexually assaulting a teenager under the pretext of marrying her, in a case reported at Shameerpet in 2016, was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years.

The court relied on the victim’s testimony, who was then aged 16, and imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on Ganaji Srinath, the accused.

The accused professed his love to the victim and took her to Siddipet, where he sexually assaulted her. Initially, a kidnap case was registered. After the girl was rescued, the case was altered and charges of rape were added, and Srinath was charged under the POCSO Act, and arrested.