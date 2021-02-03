Man leaves TRS, shuts temple he built for KCR

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Five years ago, TRS leader Gunda Ravinder and his supporters, who were active participants of the Telangana Statehood movement, had constructed a temple honouring Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in front of his house at Dhandapelli village in Mancherial district. He would regularly visit the temple and offer prayers.

Recently, due to certain differences, the leader quit the party, and submitted his resignation letter to the Chief Minister’s “idol” in the temple. Now, the temple, fully made of marble stone, has been shut and covered using a white cloth.

Ravinder said that he had actively participated in the Statehood movement, but barely got any respect from the TRS after the formation of Telangana.He said that he had tried to meet the Chief Minister on multiple occasions, but was never successful.