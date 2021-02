By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha said that Nizamabad IT hub works were in progress and that it would be inaugurated soon.

She inspected several developmental works in Nizamabad town on Tuesday, along with MLA B Ganesh Gupta.

“These development works will increase the standard of living of the people of Nizamabad. The town will soon make headlines,” the MLC said. She added that several sewerage treatment plants would also be inaugurated soon.