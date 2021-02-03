STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Off-budget borrowings may give fiscal shocks to Telangana, warns FFC

The loans raised by these bodies do not reflect in the State Budget books.

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

15th Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh (File | PTI)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The corporations and authorities which the State has created to raise loans might administer fiscal shocks to the State government very soon, the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC) warned, while suggesting the government to account for the off-budget borrowings too. The loans raised by these bodies do not reflect in the State Budget books.

“The State has resorted to borrowings for critical social infrastructure like drinking water and irrigation. The interest payments for such huge off-budget borrowings (without a provision for cost recovery) is expected to create fiscal challenges very soon,” the Finance Commission Report said “The off-budget borrowings, though, need to be accounted for in order to avoid possible fiscal shocks,” the report added. 

Besides, the FFC noted that the current level of loan debt repayments is also a cause of worry, which needs to be addressed promptly. “The interest repayment at 13 per cent of Total Revenue Expenditure (TRE) in 2018-19, is higher and growing fast,” the FFC noted.

However, the Finance Commission report lauded the State government’s work on updating land records. 
“Besides Maharashtra, Telangana is the only State to have computerised 99 per cent of its land records data. Accurate and efficient direct benefit transfers depend in large measure on correct and updated land records information. Ensuring public access to land records online substantially reduces the risk of fraud and deception during land transactions,” the FFC observed.

Invest in urban centres

On the intra-State development, the FFC stated that of the 33 districts in Telangana, only four districts -- Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy -- contribute 52 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). All the secondary and tertiary activities are concentrated in these districts. 
“Telangana should invest in the development of other urban centres in the interest of inclusive and balanced development across all districts,” the FFC suggested.

Stating that the incidence of unemployment (usual principal and subsidiary status) among persons aged 15 years and above was the fifth highest in Telangana among other States in 2017-18, the FFC suggested: “Thus, labour intensive sectors need to be promoted in the State to generate higher employment.” 

Reform signposts

Though Telangana is among the developed States, in terms of per capita income, it is in fifth place in the country

Own revenue receipts (ORR) and total revenue receipts (TRR) are observed to be highest for Telangana (76.9%) followed by Maharashtra (76.1%) and Gujarat (70.4%)

2015 and 2019

Between 2015 and 2019, Telangana reported a healthy sign of higher trend growth rate (TGR) of own revenue receipts (ORR) of 11.1% than total revenue receipts (TRR) of 8.2%

86.6%

Of Telangana’s own revenue receipts (ORR) comes from own tax revenue (OTR), which is mostly drawn from the four Hyderabad-centric high growth districts

Revenues from stamp duty are very low (8% of own tax revenue against 15% of Maharashtra). This presents scope for vast improvement

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana FFC
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp