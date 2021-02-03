Simplify EoDB, reduce compliance burden: Telangana Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the departments to simplify and reduce the compliance burden regarding inspections, registrations, renewals, and maintenance of records, as part of the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms.

At a review meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to reduce compliance burden in seven departments - Revenue (CT & Excise), Civil Supplies, Transport, Energy, Home, MAUD, and LETF. The information was shared by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

While reviewing the status reports on reducing compliance burden he directed the officials to simplify the processes and make it online to reduce the physical interface. He directed them to complete the process by February 28.