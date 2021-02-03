STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stable on encroached government land razed, horses left shelterless

The stable and the vast government land of about 120 acres was being used by stable owner Sujahat Ali for those interested in practising polo.

Published: 03rd February 2021 08:38 AM

Police personnel arrive at the demolition site in Kothrepally village of Vikarabad district on Tuesday

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 10 racehorses were rendered shelterless after the stable where they were kept was pulled down by the Revenue Department officials of Vikarabad district at Kothrepally on Tuesday, contending that part of the land on which it stood belongs to the government.

The stable and the vast government land of about 120 acres was being used by stable owner Sujahat Ali for those interested in practising polo. Another 50 horses of the stable are now in Delhi and Jaipur and they are being used in various competitions. 

The stable owner would take a decision on where to shift the animals after the other horses arrive in Hyderabad. Till such time, he reportedly decided to keep the 10 horses at the demolished stable.The revenue officials claim that the land was encroached by Sujahat Ali, whose father Nawab Fazal Nawaj Jung worked in the Indian Civil Services (ICS) during the Nizam period. 

A bulldozer demolishes stables for racehorses erected in government land in Vikarabad district; revenue department officials climb up a watchtower to inspect the land

Sources close to Ali told Express that they did not encroach the land and had been using the land only for practising polo. They also informed that Ali’s sons are polo players who represented Telangana and India at various tournaments. They appealed to the State government to allot the land to them so they can to promote the spot and encourage the polo enthusiasts.

According to officials, the land in question is located in survey No. 101 in the village, which is actually spread over in 240.25 acres, of which 120 acres was assigned to landless poor and the rest is still vacant. Abutting this vacant land, lies a private patta property. Showing the same documents, the owner encroached the vacant land which did not belong to him, the officials said.

They also claimed that the owner had erected huge structures, spreading over the entire land, for his personal use. Though the structures have been in the land for more than a decade, the revenue officials claimed that they acted on information and demolished them on Saturday. 

“We had received information that the land had been encroached by unidentified persons and initiated action,” they said without naming Ali.

Ali’s sources said that he had developed the land to prevent the forest being encroached upon and also from poaching wildlife in the forest area. They had also informed that Ali had submitted several representations to the government departments to allot the land for developing polo, but nothing has been done on that note. “This sudden action after so many years indicates to some political motive behind the development,” they said.

