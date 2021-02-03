Turnout of students low on Day 2 of schools, colleges reopening in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the schools and colleges reopened, there was only a marginal increase in attendance. According to the data shared by the Directorate of School Education (DSE), on Tuesday, 54 per cent of students attended schools and junior colleges in the State.

Out of the 4,72,062 Class X students, only 2,73,947 attended the school. DSE said government schools in the State registered 60 per cent attendance of Class X students. Whereas, private schools saw 63 per cent attendance on the same day. The overall attendance of Class X students is up from 54 to 58 per cent. “We are hopeful that more will attend the schools as the days progress,” said DSE Director A Devasena.

Of the 4,27,689 Class IX students, around 1,98,935 attended the school on Tuesday. According to the officials, the number of students attending the school was 10 to 15 per cent higher in rural areas compared to cities.

Attendance percentage at both schools and junior colleges was the lowest in Hyderabad. Some junior colleges had less than 20 per cent students in the last two days.