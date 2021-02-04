42.5% targeted beneficiaries get jab in Telangana on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ON Wednesday 6,689 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Telangana against Covid-19, which was just 42.5 per cent of the day’s target and 10 districts in the State undertook the vaccination drive for private healthcare workers.

As many as 1,76,55 beneficiaries, including government and private healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Telangana till Wednesday, 57 per cent of the target. While the target among government healthcare workers was set at 1,76,728 till Wednesday, of which 1,09,161 (64 per cent) have been vaccinated till now, among private healthcare workers the target was 1,54,396 of which 58,137 (43 per cent) were vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Dr P Soundararajan, a nephrologist and husband of Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also got vaccinated.Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 185 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths and 197 more recoveries on Tuesday. The active cases in the State stand at 2,008 and the toll stands at 1,604.