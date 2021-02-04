BDL showcases modern arms, ammunition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, inaugurated the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) stall at the Aero India - 2021, which began at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

At the air show, BDL showcased it’s largest-ever range of products, which included state-of-the-art anti-tank guided missiles, launchers, surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, underwater weapons and counter-measure systems. The manufacturer also launched its two new underwater weapons — Garudastra and Dishani.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), the CMD of BDL, said, “BDL, as a part of its global outreach, is endeavouring to forge alliances with foreign and domestic companies. BDL is also encouraging start-ups to participate in its programmes which would synergise their ideas with BDL’s capabilities, infrastructure and experience in the field of manufacturing new products for the Armed Forces.”