Bhatti to tour State to meet ryots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to directly interact with farmers to gain first-hand information across the State, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Congress MLAs, will launch a tour from Bheemsar village of Adilabad district on February 9.

Speaking to Express on Wednesday, Vikramarka said farmers were in distress as the State government was not procuring agricultural produce, and not providing a remunerative price. “We will tour across the State and meet farmers. While the Nizamabad farmers are demanding that a Spice Board be set up, the Nalgonda farmers are demanding a remunerative price for superfine variety paddy. We will raise these issues in legislative houses,” Vikramarka said.