STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre showered sops on WB & TN, ignored Telangana: Minister

Vemula demands that BJP MPs explain why they failed to bring funds to the State

Published: 04th February 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy holds a review meeting with officials at his camp office in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy holds a review meeting with officials at his camp office in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Alleging that the Union government has been neglecting Telangana for quite some time now, State Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy pointed out that the Centre did not allocate any funds for the State in this Budget either.“While it showered sops on West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Finance Minister did not even mention Telangana’s name in the recent Union Budget,” the Minister said.

He passed these remarks after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a check dam on the Manjira river, near Banswada town. State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was also present. 
Prashanth Reddy blasted State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other saffron party leaders saying they don’t have the capacity to bring Central funds to the State.He also demanded that the BJP MPs from Telangana must give an explanation to the citizens as to why they failed to ensure funds for the State.

“Not just that the Centre did not consider our long-pending demand seeking national status for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), it did not allocate funds for our Mission Bhagiratha, or sanction any Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) projects for the State,” the Minister pointed out. While addressing the gathering Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that the State government has sanctioned a total of four check dams on the Manjira river to store water throughout the year. These check dams will help increase ground water level along the banks of the river. 

“Farmers and soldiers are the two pillars of strength of any country. Our Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been working by keeping this in mind. The TRS supremo has been taking all measures to ensure the welfare of ryots. All these schemes are generating expected results,” the Speaker said. 

Check dam on Manjira
R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy laid the  foundation stone for a check dam on the Manjira river, on Wednesday. The check dam will be constructed at a cost of `15.98 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vemula Prashanth Reddy
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp