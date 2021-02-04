Centre showered sops on WB & TN, ignored Telangana: Minister

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Alleging that the Union government has been neglecting Telangana for quite some time now, State Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy pointed out that the Centre did not allocate any funds for the State in this Budget either.“While it showered sops on West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Finance Minister did not even mention Telangana’s name in the recent Union Budget,” the Minister said.

He passed these remarks after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a check dam on the Manjira river, near Banswada town. State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was also present.

Prashanth Reddy blasted State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other saffron party leaders saying they don’t have the capacity to bring Central funds to the State.He also demanded that the BJP MPs from Telangana must give an explanation to the citizens as to why they failed to ensure funds for the State.

“Not just that the Centre did not consider our long-pending demand seeking national status for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), it did not allocate funds for our Mission Bhagiratha, or sanction any Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) projects for the State,” the Minister pointed out. While addressing the gathering Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that the State government has sanctioned a total of four check dams on the Manjira river to store water throughout the year. These check dams will help increase ground water level along the banks of the river.

“Farmers and soldiers are the two pillars of strength of any country. Our Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been working by keeping this in mind. The TRS supremo has been taking all measures to ensure the welfare of ryots. All these schemes are generating expected results,” the Speaker said.

Check dam on Manjira

