Commemorative stamp on PV soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government on Wednesday decided to bring out a commemorative stamp on former PM PV Narasimha Rao. Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, called on PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday and took a decision to release the stamp on PV Narasimha Rao.

“It is a matter of pride for Telugu people that the Centre has decided to release the stamp on PV marking the former PM’s birth centenary year,” Kishan Reddy said. He recalled how PV successfully headed the minority government for complete five years.