Couple holds baby shower for pet dog

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Nowadays people are hesitant to celebrate any occasion in light of the Covid-19 situation. However, that has not deterred a couple from Sattupalli town of Khammam district to hold a ‘baby shower’ for their beloved pet dog.

Nutaki Navakumar, a principal at a private B.Ed college, and his wife, Aasha, a qualified nurse, brought a puppy aged 21 days on October 31, 2019. They named the dog Stephen and have reportedly raised her very much like a daughter. The couple had also celebrated the dog’s first birthday on a grand scale on the day they got it.

On the advise of a vet, they got the dog to mate with a male dog of another breed, after which Stephen got pregnant. On Tuesday, the couple held a baby shower for Stephen and invited more than hundred relatives and neighbours to the event. After cutting a cake, the guests blessed Stephen with akshintalu, which was followed by a lavish lunch. The traditional ceremonies conducted during a baby shower for women were all carried out here too. Many who attended the baby shower praised the couple’s love for their dog, and said they were an inspiration.