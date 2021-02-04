Guide farmers, adopt villages, Harish Rao tells Telangna agri students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangna Finance Minister T Harish Rao paid a surprise visit to the Maize Seed Research Centre and Agriculture Polytechnic College at Tornala village in Siddipet mandal on Wednesday.He advised the students to visit farms in nearby villages and teach farmers new techniques of crop cultivation, which would help the ryots in increasing their income.

The Minister had a lengthy discussion with scientists as well as students on kharif and rabi crops for this year. He added that each student should select 50 farmers and guide them. The Minister suggested that each village could be adopted by two scientists and they should work towards bringing a change in selected villages.

Harish said if scientists would come forward to adopt four villages, a seed company could be setup in the area and a public representative could be assigned to monitor the progress.He said if scientists could mobilise and start working with farmers living within 3 km radius of Tornala, farmers living in nearby villages would also come forward and join the programme. He said that seed companies in the vicinity could be roped in for the programme and assured them that all necessary help will be provided .