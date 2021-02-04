How do we identify pregnant wild boar, ask officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How to identify if a wild boar is pregnant or if it is a young animal? That is the big question troubling the officials of the Panchayati Raj and Agriculture Departments, who are assigned with the task of resolving man-animal conflict.

The State government recently issued a controversial order delegating the power of Honorary Wildlife Warden to sarpanches and granted them the power to issue permits for hunting wild boars damaging agricultural crops. Following this, the Forest Department issued Operational Guidelines on the roles and responsibilities of sarpanches for identification, hunting, and disposal of carcasses of wild boars.

A video conference was conducted on Wednesday between the officials of Forest, Panchayati Raj, and Agriculture Departments, chaired by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha and Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy.

One of the guidelines is that shooters hired to hunt the animal must ensure that the animal is neither pregnant nor a young one. As per sources, this confused some of the participants, who questioned how could one know if a wild boar was pregnant? While they are yet to receive an answer, the officials have appealed to the people not to lay electric fences and traps around fields to protect crops from wild boar.

However, clouds of litigation hang over the government order, as a wildlife activist, Diya Sur has sent a legal notice to the Environment Department of Telangana, pointing out various alleged flaws in the order. The legal notice alleged that the Telangana government order incentivises the practice of hunting and violates Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.