STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

How do we identify pregnant wild boar, ask officials

The legal notice alleged that the Telangana government order incentivises the practice of hunting and violates Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 

Published: 04th February 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Wild boar

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: How to identify if a wild boar is pregnant or if it is a young animal? That is the big question troubling the officials of the Panchayati Raj and Agriculture Departments, who are assigned with the task of resolving man-animal conflict.  

The State government recently issued a controversial order delegating the power of Honorary Wildlife Warden to sarpanches  and granted them the power to issue permits for hunting wild boars damaging agricultural crops.  Following this, the Forest Department issued Operational Guidelines on the roles and responsibilities of sarpanches for identification, hunting, and disposal of carcasses of wild boars. 

A video conference was conducted on Wednesday between the officials of Forest, Panchayati Raj, and Agriculture Departments, chaired by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha and Agriculture Secretary B Janardhan Reddy. 

One of the guidelines is that shooters hired to hunt the animal must ensure that the animal is neither pregnant nor  a young one. As per sources, this confused some of the participants, who questioned how could one know if a wild boar was pregnant?  While they are yet to receive an answer, the officials have appealed to the people not to lay electric fences and traps around fields to protect crops from wild boar. 

However, clouds of litigation hang over the government order, as a wildlife activist, Diya Sur has sent a legal notice to the Environment Department of Telangana, pointing out various alleged flaws in the order. The legal notice alleged that the Telangana government order incentivises the practice of hunting and violates Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pregnant wild boar
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp