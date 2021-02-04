None of SCCL mines privatised: Centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi informed Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday that no mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) were handed over to private companies. In reply to a question raised by Reddy, the Union Minister said in the Lok Sabha that the SCCL produced 51.33 million tonnes of coal in 2010-11, 52.21 million tonnes in 2011-12, 53.19 million tonnes in 2012-13, 50.47 million tonnes in 2013-14, 52.54 million tonnes in 2014-15, 60.38 million tonnes in 2015-16, 61.34 million tonnes in 2016-17, 62.01 million tonnes in 2017-18, 64.4 million tonnes in 2018-19 and 64.04 million tonnes in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Communications, Education and Electronics and Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre informed Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy that the government decided to conduct auction of spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz and 2,500 MHz frequency bands. Notice Inviting Applications (NIA) for the spectrum auction had been issued on January 6, 2021. Pre-bid conference for auction was held on January 12, query and responses document and requisite amendments to the NIA had been issued on January 28, 2021. The start of auction was scheduled for March 1, 2021 as per the NIA timetable, the Union Minister said.