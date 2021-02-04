One injured as load from truck falls onto toll plaza

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A computer operator working at a toll plaza counter in Muthojipet village, Narsampet, was injured after roller wheels from a lorry fell on his office on Wednesday. The lorry, which was transporting roller wheels from Mallamaplly village to Narsampet in Warangal Rural district, had stopped at the toll plaza. The injured person, A Ashok, was shifted to a private hospital in Hanamkonda for treatment.

Cops said that the driver has been arrested. The roller wheels fell on the counter as they were tied with rope instead of iron chains.