Organs transported to four hospitals via green channel

HYDERABAD: A day after a heart transplant was made possible after the Hyderabad Metro Rail created a special green corridor for transporting a live heart between two hospitals in the city, the organs of a 51-year-old man at Continental Hospital in Gachibowli were transported to four private hospitals in the city through a green channel by road.

While the man’s liver was transplanted into another patient in Continental Hospital itself, his heart was shifted to Care Hospitals in Banjara Hills at 2.15pm, lungs to KIMS Hospital at 1.30pm, one kidney to Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills at 3pm and another kidney to NIMS in Panjagutta at 3.30pm.

Guv lauds metro officials

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday felicitated HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy, L&T MRHL Managing Director KVB Reddy, and Dr Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale of the Apollo Heart Institute for the transportation of a live heart through the Metro.

Rs 1 lakh for organ donor’s kin

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday announced that he would give `1 lakh to the kin of Varakantham Narsi Reddy, whose organs were donated to five individuals, and assured to bear the education expenses of Narsi Reddy’s children.