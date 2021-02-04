Plea to regularise contract staff dismissed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a setback to the petitioners, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday imposed costs on unemployed petitioners for filing the petition based on assumptions regarding regularisation of services of contract lecturers.

A division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy dismissed the petition filed in the year 2016 by N Govinda Reddy and 23 others with a plea to restrain the government from regularising the services of the contract lecturers working in degree and junior colleges as on June 1, 2014 in pursuance of GO 16 dated February 26, 2016.

The petitioners also sought directions to the authorities to fill up all the existing regular vacancies earmarked for direct recruitment in the cadre of lecturers and to consider them and other eligible candidates for appointment to such posts.

Petitioners’ counsel PV Krishnaiah pointed out that the government had so far not filed any counter affidavit in the case.After perusing the details, the bench questioned the petitioners’ counsel as to how the petition was maintainable without impleading any of the contract lecturers.

“The petitioners are building castles in the air,” the bench observed and dismissed the petition initially with costs of `10,000 each. When the counsel said that the petitioners were all unemployed, the bench reduced the costs and imposed `1,000 on each of the petitioners to be payable to the State Legal Services Authority within two weeks.